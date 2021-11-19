Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) announced Thursday, Nov. 18, that it has granted $904,220 to 30 Oregon-based nonprofits that are working to close the ‘opportunity gap’ for children from low-income families, communities of color, and rural areas. OCF research illustrates where and how place, race and family circumstances can determine the future success and mobility of Oregon’s kids - at home, in school, or in their communities.
“OCF is working alongside many community volunteers to support activities that build momentum for positive change in the way Oregon’s kids find success in their schools, communities, even at home,” said Carly Brown, program officer, Oregon Community Foundation. “Community-based organizations that involve families in decision-making are guiding the way for innovation in education, literacy, childcare and so much more.”
Following is a snapshot of just a few of the community-based organizations that OCF is supporting with GO Kids 2-year grant funding:
Bay City Arts Center (Out-of-School Program) $32,000
To provide youth art education and cultural enrichment opportunities for low income, and emerging bilingual youth in Tillamook County, including out-of-school STEAM education for youth grades K-8.
“OCF’s GO Kids grant will support a new afterschool learning program for underserved youth throughout the rural, northern Oregon coast region,” said Leeauna Perry, executive director, Bay City Arts Center. “Students will incorporate science and math concepts with hands-on visual arts projects, create artistic, innovative robotics, and participate in youth theatre with experienced instructors representing the communities of the youth participants.”
Listo (Family Literacy Program) $45,000
To provide culturally specific family literacy programming and support to low-income Latinx families in Jackson County, including early learning for children (ages 0-5) and school readiness for parents.
“OCF’s GO Kids grant will support culturally-specific programming for Latinx families in Jackson County,” said Patty Gutiérrez, program director, Listo Family Literacy Program, Southern Oregon Child and Family Council. “Listo is facilitating early learning through virtual classes along with age-appropriate learning packets that are sent home to families. We’re proud to help parents get their little learners ready for kindergarten, even though we aren't able to meet in physical classrooms.”
Pendleton Children's Center (Childcare) $100,000
To provide safe, affordable childcare for low-middle income rural families in Pendleton.
“Oregon Community Foundation’s support comes at an ideal time, just as we’re working to acquire property that can be remodeled into a large, high-quality childcare center for center for infants, toddlers and preschoolers,” said Kathryn B. Brown, secretary-treasurer, Pendleton Children’s Center. “This GO Kids grant will make a lasting impact on children and families and strengthen the workforce in and around Pendleton for years to come.”
