Railriders
Contrubuted photo

Oregon Coast Railriders, owned by Kim & Anita Metlen, has formally relocated to Ccoquille, Oregon. This will be the second season for OCR at Sturdivant Park 96955 Hwy 42S, Coquille. OCR previously operated in Bay City and Wheeler.

The dispute between Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and Oregon Coast Railriders was settled October 2022.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted: