Oregon Coast Railriders, owned by Kim & Anita Metlen, has formally relocated to Ccoquille, Oregon. This will be the second season for OCR at Sturdivant Park 96955 Hwy 42S, Coquille. OCR previously operated in Bay City and Wheeler.
The dispute between Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and Oregon Coast Railriders was settled October 2022.
Oregon Coast Railriders will be open May 20 to October 1, 2023 for a new chapter of railriding. Consult the website ocrailriders.com for information and booking. Onsite ticket sales are available. The park is located seven miles inland from the Coast Highway 101.
Oregon Coast Railriders is hiring guides and a manager. If you enjoy working in the out-of-doors, physical activity, have people management skills, or wish to invest in this company please contact OCR at info.ocrailriders.com. Employment applications available from our website, or email us at info.ocrailriders@ gmail.com.
Explore the South Oregon Coast and Oregon Coast Railriders in Coquille Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.