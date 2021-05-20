In the second and final round of FY2021 Career Opportunity Program grant awards, the Oregon Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation have awarded $83,321 to 31 artists for career development projects. The awards include $41,364 from the Oregon Arts Commission for all artistic disciplines and $41,957 in supplemental funding for 15 established visual artists through a partnership with The Ford Family Foundation’s Visual Arts Program. Individual grants range from $880 to $7,500.
Career Opportunity Grants support individual Oregon artists by enabling them to take advantage of timely opportunities that enhance their artistic careers. Most grants support the artists’ participation in residencies, exhibitions or performance opportunities.
“This grant program invests in the career growth of talented Oregon artists,” said Anne Taylor, the arts commissioner who chaired the review panel. “That support is needed now more than ever, as artists continue to suffer losses due to the pandemic.”
The Ford Family Foundation funds are available to established Oregon visual artists who are producing new work in the fields of contemporary art and craft.
"These awards allow artists to seize key opportunities in their careers. Even one exhibition or residency has the possibility of unlocking a new path, technique or business relationship that can alter an artist’s future in a significant way,” said Anne C. Kubisch, president of The Ford Family Foundation. “The Foundation is pleased to play a part in that."
FY2021 Career Opportunity Program grant award recipients are:
Gabriel Barrera, Ashland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
The Ford Family Foundation $1,000
To support Gabriel Barrera’s three-month Art Beyond Residency at Vesper Meadow, sponsored by Signal Fire and Schneider Museum of Art.
Mika Aono, Eugene
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
The Ford Family Foundation $1,400
To support Mika Aono’s Summer Workshop at Tamarind Institute in New Mexico in July and August to produce a series of prints for an exhibition.
Kathleen Caprario, Springfield
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support Kathleen Caprario’s creation of new work and documentation for two exhibitions: “Black Lives Matter Awardee Exhibition” at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon (July-October); and “Social Being” at the Maude Kerns Art Center (Jan. 14-Feb. 11, 2022).
May Maylisa Cat, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
The Ford Family Foundation $4,080
To support May Maylisa Cat’s “Karmic II,” a New Media Residency solo exhibition with a visual immersive zine that incorporates video and soundscape production, at the Jack Straw Cultural Center in Seattle starting in September.
Eric Ching, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support Eric Ching's debut jazz record as a bandleader.
Renee Couture, Glide
Oregon Arts Commission $1,250
The Ford Family Foundation $2,090
To support the costs associated with Renee Couture’s two-person exhibition at Carnation Contemporary in June and July, as well as a large-group exhibition in August. The award will support producing new work and travel to install work and attend a reception.
Quincy Davis, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,262
To support Quincy Davis’ production of three professional-quality music videos for original songs created in collaboration with three other artists.
Nancy Floyd, Bend
Oregon Arts Commission $1,262
The Ford Family Foundation $4,000
To support Nany Floyd’s production and travel costs for new work (photography, video and mixed-media) for a solo exhibition opening at Whitespace Gallery in Atlanta in October.
Sam Hamilton, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
The Ford Family Foundation $6,000
To support Hamilton’s production of artworks for a solo exhibition at the internationally significant Transmediale Festival in Berlin in late 2021, featuring collaborations with the Lincoln City Children's Choir and Portland/New York City singer/artist Holland Andrews.
Samuel Hobbs, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support Portland-based composer-choreographer Samuel Hobbs’ first international tour and the premiere of their evening-length installation work “Early” at the International Festival of Contemporary Dance of Mexico City in August.
Leah Howell, Eugene
Oregon Arts Commission $1,000
To support Leah Howell’s installation at "Architecture of Dreams" at Anti-Aesthetic Gallery in Eugene, opening May 21.
Ye Li, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support choreographer Ye Li’s travel and presentation at the 2021 Palm Desert Choreography Festival in November, for which he is one of 12 Division I finalists.
Victor Lodato, Ashland
Oregon Arts Commission $880
To support a Victor Lodato’s two-month artist residency at Yaddoin Saratoga Springs, New York, in March and April of 2022.
Elizabeth Malaska, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,495
The Ford Family Foundation $2,649
To support tuition and related expenses for Elizabeth Malaska’s week-long painting workshop, led by Christina Quarles, Catherine Opie and Helen Molesworth, at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass, Colorado, July 19-23.
Sarah Meadows, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
The Ford Family Foundation $3,364
To support Sarah Meadows’ solo exhibition, “Small Fruits,” at Melanie Flood Projects in Portland from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20. The exhibition will include 10 new photographic and mixed media works.
Keeva Moselle, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support the creation of an interactive art installation for Keeva Moselle’s “Black Matter” exhibit scheduled for June 22-July 31 at the Chehalem Cultural Center’s Parrish Gallery in Newberg.
Eugenia Pardue, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,250
The Ford Family Foundation $4,000
To support Eugenia Pardue’s solo museum exhibition at the Arlington Museum of Art in Texas November 2021 through February 2022.
Kimberly King Parsons, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $965
To support the completion of Kimberly King Parsons’ novel, “The Boiling River,” through travel to the Yaddo writing residency in Saratoga Springs, New York, in September.
Mathew Randol, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,250
To support the June release of Mathew Randol’s album, "What Are You Afraid Of?" The album's theme is facing and overcoming fears.
Lauren Schaffner, Albany
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support the world premiere of Lauren Schaffner’s theater production, “Shell,” at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 6-30.
Rick Silva, Eugene
Oregon Arts Commission $1,000
The Ford Family Foundation $1,000
To support Rick Silva’s two-person exhibition at SOIL artist run space in Seattle in December.
Andrea Stolowitz, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support Andrea Stolowitz’ involvement as a playwright in the collaborative creation of a new theater piece exploring the legacy of Irish independence to premiere in Cork, Ireland, in October.
Sara Thompson, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,250
The Ford Family Foundation $2,000
To support Sara Thompson’s exhibit at the 2021 Smithsonian Craft + Design Show at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, Oct. 27-31.
Joan Truckenbrod, Corvallis
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
The Ford Family Foundation $3,774
To support the transport of a digital textile created in 1979 by programming an Apple II computer, an early example of experimental creative practice using computers, from the Illinois State Museum for Joan Truckenbrod’s solo exhibit at the Schneider Museum of Art in Ashland.
Yolanda Valdés Rementería, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support framing of 24 artworks selected for Yolanda Valdés Rementería’s solo exhibition at Chehalem Cultural Center Aug. 3-Sept. 30.
Jonathan Walters, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support Jonathan Walters’ involvement as director in the collaborative creation of a new theater piece exploring the legacy of Irish Independence to premiere in Cork, Ireland, in October.
April Waters, Salem
Oregon Arts Commission $1,250
The Ford Family Foundation $4,000
To support three exhibitions of April Waters’ paintings titled “Water-Ice-Sky, Antarctica” at the The Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem (May 7-Aug. 8, 2022) and The UCAR Gallery (University Center for Science Education) in Boulder, Colorado (Oct. 8-14).
Joni Whitworth, Portland
Oregon Arts Commission $1,250
To support the filming of a Joni Whitworth’s online poetry performance in the summer of 2021.
Leah Wilson, Eugene
Oregon Arts Commission $1,000
The Ford Family Foundation $2,000
To support Leah Wilson’s residency at Pine Meadow Ranch July 6-20 to begin a project informed by the Whychus Creek’s dam removal and restoration, its relationship to ranching and connection with the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council.
Tammy Jo Wilson, Oregon City
Oregon Arts Commission $1,500
To support the creation of new artwork for Tammy Jo Wilson’s solo exhibit at the Gretchen Schuette Gallery at Chemeketa Community College Jan. 5-Feb. 4, 2022.
Dennis Worrel, Tillamook
Oregon Arts Commission $1,000
The Ford Family Foundation $600
To support Dennis Worrel’s travel and 10-day artist residency at the Morris Graves Foundation Retreat in Loleta, California.
