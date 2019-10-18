The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is announcing auditions for its mid-winter production of the comedy “Elvis Has Left the Building” written by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger. Ann Harper is directing the play which opens January 24, 2020 and ends on February 9. Experience on the stage is unnecessary but will certainly not be discouraged. Mrs. Harper has worked with novices, seasoned performers, and others in between and she welcomes you to try out no matter what your skill level.
While no cast members will have the role of Elvis, a few will be able to gyrate and gesture and dress like the King himself. There are two women and three men in the cast of five. Trudy is the Colonel’s secretary and Jill Tanner is a reporter. Age is not a factor for either of the female roles. The three men in the cast are Elvis’ manager The Colonel, his friend Candy, and office boy Roscoe. The Colonel should be older than Candy, but age is not a deciding factor for any of the roles.
Auditions will be held at the Oregon Coast Dance Center on Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 and Sunday, October 27 at 4:00. The Dance Center is located at 312 Main Avenue in Tillamook between the Coliseum Theater and YoTime. Prospective actors need to attend only one audition and may view more information about “Elvis Has Left the Building” along with the audition packet at TAPA’s website, tillamooktheater.com. The packets will also be available at the auditions. If you have questions about the play or auditions or you wish to offer your services backstage, please call TAPA at (503)812-0275.
Being part of a community theater is fun and rewarding. TAPA welcomes people to explore their creative side by being on stage or working behind it. There is so much to do to put a production in front of an audience. By agreeing to be a part of “Elvis Has Left the Building” you are encouraging and supporting the performing arts in your community. The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts would like to thank you in advance for your interest in community theater and wishes you well on your audition.
