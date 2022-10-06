Pumpkin Patch
Metro Creative Connection

Old House Dahlias opened their pumpkin patch this past weekend and it will be open for the remaining weekends of October.

Visitors can wander through the pumpkin patches nestled amongst the still blooming dahlia fields and choose their own pumpkin from nine different varieties and take a scenic hayride.

