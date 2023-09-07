featured
Officer involved shooting in Rockaway Beach
- Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team has responded to an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the area of N. Juniper Street in the city of Rockaway Beach.
The adult male suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene following resuscitative efforts by responding officers.
This is an active investigation, further information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.
Sheriff Joshua Brown is on scene and advises there is not further danger to the public, and no officers were seriously injured.
However, he asks that people stay clear of the area, and that an outside agency will be responding to lead this investigation.
