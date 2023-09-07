Officer involved shooting in Rockaway Beach
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team has responded to an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the area of N. Juniper Street in the city of Rockaway Beach.
The adult male suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene following resuscitative efforts by responding officers.
This is an active investigation, further information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.
Sheriff Joshua Brown is on scene and advises there is not further danger to the public, and no officers were seriously injured.
However, he asks that people stay clear of the area, and that an outside agency will be responding to lead this investigation.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted: