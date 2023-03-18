If you’d been lucky enough to live in Portland in July of 1848, you would have been able to say, literally, that your ship had come in.

The ship in question was the sailing ship Honolulu. And, funny thing: she arrived in port in ballast, with her cargo holds empty.

A woodcut illustration of a man panning for gold

A woodcut illustration of a man panning for gold on the Mokelumne River in 1860.
The “Beaver Money” coin designs

The “Beaver Money” coin designs, reprinted from John Horner’s 1919 Oregon history book.
A woodcut image of a prospector having a drink

A woodcut image of a prospector having a drink, from an 1898 magazine article.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted: