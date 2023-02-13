ODOT logo.jpg

The Oregon Department of Transportation is hosting an open house to discuss the ongoing Wilson River Highway study at the Port of Tillamook Bay on February 16.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and ODOT will be gathering further feedback through an online survey from February 9 through March 2.

