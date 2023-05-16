The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invites new anglers to take part in a family fishing event on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hebo Lake.
ODFW will provide equipment including rods, reels and bait during the event if needed. Angling education instructors and volunteers will be available to answer questions and offer assistance to less experienced anglers. The event is free and registration is not required, although some people will need fishing licenses to participate.
Anglers ages 11 and under can fish for free, while those 12-17 will require a youth license, available for $10 at ODFW's website (myodfw.com) and license agents. Adult anglers will need a regular fishing license. Licenses will not be sold on-site the day of the event, so people planning to participate should get their licenses ahead of time.
The lake will be stocked with approximately 2,000 rainbow trout just prior to the event.
Hebo Lake is a 2-acre lake located 3 ½ miles east of the Hebo Ranger Station on Hebo Mountain Road. From Hebo, take Hwy 22 ¼ mile east, then turn left onto Forest Road 14.
The U.S. Forest Service, which manages the lake and campground, will waive the $5 day use fee during this event. Overnight camping fees will continue to apply. Information for the site can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.