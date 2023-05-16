Hebo Lake Family Fishing Day
Contributed photo

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invites new anglers to take part in a family fishing event on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hebo Lake.

ODFW will provide equipment including rods, reels and bait during the event if needed. Angling education instructors and volunteers will be available to answer questions and offer assistance to less experienced anglers. The event is free and registration is not required, although some people will need fishing licenses to participate.

