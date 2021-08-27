ODF logo

Oregon Department of Forestry, Tillamook District would like to recognize the businesses and partners that assisted in response to Cedar Butte Fire that started

Aug. 11. These companies and partners helped support firefighters on the line, aviation resources and many logistical challenges. Thank you to all that contributed to the efforts and success.

Food

Fred Meyer

Grocery Outlet

Denny’s

La Mexicana

Pacific Coast Canteen

Prime Time

Vendors

River City Portables

City Sanitary

Shilo Inn

Partners

Tillamook Fire Department

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office

Port of Tillamook Bay, Tillamook Municipal Airport

Washington County Parks, Hagg Lake

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Tillamook High School

Tillamook County Family YMCA

