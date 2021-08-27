Oregon Department of Forestry, Tillamook District would like to recognize the businesses and partners that assisted in response to Cedar Butte Fire that started
Aug. 11. These companies and partners helped support firefighters on the line, aviation resources and many logistical challenges. Thank you to all that contributed to the efforts and success.
Food
Fred Meyer
Grocery Outlet
Denny’s
La Mexicana
Pacific Coast Canteen
Prime Time
Vendors
River City Portables
City Sanitary
Shilo Inn
Partners
Tillamook Fire Department
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office
Port of Tillamook Bay, Tillamook Municipal Airport
Washington County Parks, Hagg Lake
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Tillamook High School
Tillamook County Family YMCA
