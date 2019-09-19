Do you love to shop for fabric? The thrill of finding that perfect pattern? Everything quilts?
This October is Tillamook County Quilt Month. Every weekend in October, something quilting/textile related will be happening on the Tillamook Coast.
September 28, several downtown Tillamook businesses will begin showcasing quilts as a part of the monthly ArtWalk which will be renamed QuiltWalk for the month of October. Walk the downtown blocks, visit some new businesses, and get a chance to see the quilting talent of the Dairylands. Quilts will be on display through the month of October.
October 5 will be the official kick off Quilt Month event. Join us a the 2nd Street Plaza in Tillamook from 10 am – 4 pm. There will be yarn bombing, information on geocaching on the Quilt Trail, quilt blocks, patchwork pottery, quilt block themed snacks, and more!
Have you seen the amazing, wooden quilt blocks on barns and buildings throughout our county? Every wanted one yourself? On Saturday, Oct. 12, Sheila Sinclair Snyder from License to Quilt will host a Painted Quilt Block Workshop to create your very own 2x2 foot quilt block. The class will be held at the OSU Extension Office and is $35 to attend. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.facebook.com/allpeoplequilt/posts/10156448371868443.
If you’re looking to purchase completed quilts, the Tuesday Stitchers & South County Quilters will host their Quilt Explosion Sale on Oct. 19 at the Kiawanda Community Center from 9 am to 5 pm. Cuddle quilts, quilts for your bed, quilts for the kids, quilts for your table, quilts for the holidays will all be available for purchase.
To wrap up the monthly celebration, Visit Tillamook Coast and Tillamook County Quilt Guild will host a three-day quilt show “Tidal Treasures - Heart & Soul” showcasing the incredible talent of our area’s local quilters. Visit the Red Barn Farm Experience Building at the Tillamook Creamery Oct. 25-26; 10 am-6 pm; and 10 am - 4 pm. If you are interested in displaying a piece, visit Tillamook County Quilt Month on Facebook or contact Lisa Wiley 503-407-2564 or Julie Hurliman at julie@tillamookcoast.com.
As part of October Quilt Month, the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will feature “Soft and Hard: Historic Quilts and Lorenzo Ghiglieri Bronzes,” a display of their historic quilts – set off with bronzes by the renown Portland sculptor Lorenzo Ghiglieri from the collection of Mrs. Art Riedel - from October 3 through November 17. Find them at 2106 Second Street in downtown Tillamook. Open from 10 to 4, Tuesdays through Sundays.
And in conjunction with Tillamook County Quilt Month, 101 Quilt Run, that stretches from Astoria to Port Orford will also be going on. Don’t forget to visit Tillamook County’s three shop: Swift Stitches in Garibaldi, www.swiftstitches.com; Jane’s Fabric Patch in Tillamook, www.janesfabricpatch.com; and BJ’s Fabric & Quilts in Cloverdale, www.bjsfabricquilts.com. Special events and sales ongoing.
Quilt Month Events:
September 28 - Tillamook Quilt Walk
Various downtown Tillamook businesses will display quilts
1 - 3 pm
October 5 - Quilt Month Kick-off
Second Street Plaza, Tillamook
10 am - 4 pm
October 12 - Quilt Block Workshop
4506 3rd St, Tillamook
9:30 am - 3:30 pm
October 19 - Quilt Explosion
Kiawanda Community Center
34600 Cape Kiawanda Dr, Pacific City
9 am - 5 pm
October 25 - 27 - Tidal Treasures Show
Tillamook Creamery Red Barn Farm Experience Building 165 N Hwy 101, Tillamook
9 am - 6 pm; 10 am - 4 pm
