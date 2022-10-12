Tillamook County has recognized October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” with Tides of Change leading recognition efforts in the county.
The theme of the month is “Shine a Light for Survivors,” with Tides of Change asking local businesses and individuals to install purple lighting to show support.
“We’re really looking at and honoring the resilience of survivors in our community,” said Tides of Change Executive Director Valerie Bundy.
She continued that the group also wants to recognize the work of other individuals and organizations in the community, like law enforcement, healthcare workers and the Department of Health and Human Services that work in the community to support survivors.
“There are a lot of people that help support survivors throughout our county, so we are just trying to shine a light on that,” Bundy said.
Businesses are encouraged to display purple string lights in their windows to show support, and individuals can install a purple light bulb on the exterior of their home. The center has both types of purple lighting elements available for purchase at their Second Street location with all proceeds going to fund their operations.
Tides of Change will also be hosting an event on the Second Street Plaza on October 20 from 4:30-6:30. The even will feature free arts and crafts activities, giveaways, including purple glow sticks for all attendees, and informational tables from the group and other area organizations. Attendees are encouraged to bring cleaning supplies to help survivors in their transition to a new home, if they can.
Tides of Change helped more than 550 survivors of domestic violence in Tillamook County last year.
The center offers advocacy services and group support meetings and has recently hired a new counselor, which will allow them to resume counseling services in the near future. They also operate Pacific House, a six-bedroom house that can house up to 16 people at a time and run a support line that was called more than 500 times last year.
Bundy said that the perception that Tillamook County does not suffer from domestic violence is one of the biggest challenges facing her group. “It’s easy to not see it when you’re not either aware of what it looks like or you don’t want to see it,” she said.
She also emphasized that domestic violence is a problem affecting a wide swathe of the community.
“We have a lot of professionals who are experiencing violence in our community and because of the shame and the stigma in a small town people aren’t gonna know that,” Bundy said.
The key to making progress towards both stopping domestic violence and better supporting survivors is to increase awareness and to have more public conversations about the subject, according to Bundy.
“That’s the biggest challenge for those of us in this field, for so long it started off as very much a secret and family problems,” she said, “trying to push against that has been really challenging.”
