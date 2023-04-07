The Oregon Coast Children’s Theater hosted a flea market at Fairview Grange last weekend to raise funds to continue its rehabilitative work on the building.
The educational theater group began a partnership with the grange in 2021, helping to advance ongoing restoration to the facility and giving the theater a new home.
“This place was pretty vacant,” Larry Adrian, director of the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre (OCCT), said of the grange, “there was not really anything going on in here.”
Fairview Grange opened more than a century ago and by the late 2010s had fallen into a state of dilapidation, causing the board to return the building to ownership of the state grange for demolition. In 2019, a new board formed, taking ownership back from the state organization and beginning repair work.
At that time, the theater was headquartered in Auburn, at the Olalla Center, but a staff member was on the new board at the grange and by 2021 they had decided to move.
The Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre and Center for the Arts was founded in 1990 in Tillamook to offer performance and fine art exposure and instruction to children in the community. The group was initially headquartered in Manzanita at the North Coast Recreation District and has also called the Blue Heron in Tillamook and several locations in Lincoln County home.
OCCT puts on plays with kids from six to 18 years of age and offers fine art instructions for them, as well as those in pre-k. The theater relies on financial support from a variety of foundations, including the National Endowment for the Arts, the Oregon Arts Commission and the Ford Family Foundation, for its $150,0000 to $200,000 annual budget. The theater has a dozen staff, although all have other jobs as well.
After struggling to find large enough audiences locally, the group began to take its offerings on the road in 1995, visiting schools, libraries and other venues across the state for performances and artist-in-residency programs.
Another hallmark of the group has become its public murals, especially in mosaic, after the principal of the then-Wilson River School asked Adrian if he would make one for the school.
“We had such a success with that that we just put it in our repertoire as something we did,” Adrian said. “We’re up to about 140 public works of art that we’ve done in seven western states, including three national parks.”
By the time the theater partnered with Fairview Grange in 2021, the new board had replaced the heating system, but there was still a lot of work to be done. Since then, the theater has helped to replace the foundation of the entryway and ticket booth, repaint a section of the roof, install a new security system and build a wall along the road. The most recent addition is a handicamp ramp, paid for by a $14,000 donation from the Rotary Club.
The theater also worked with community members to paint a mural on the side of the grange. The media coverage of that mural attracted unsolicited support from the Roundhouse Foundation, which focuses on preserving historic structures in rural communities, in the form of two grants of $25,000, one awarded in 2022 and one to come this May.
“They were just starting a push to support rural organizations on the Oregon coast because they heard how hard we had been hit,” Adrian said, referring to both the covid pandemic and forest fires in Tillamook and Lincoln Counties.
The pandemic forced the theater to cancel 38 scheduled performances in 2020, a pause which will only be ended in May when the theater puts on a production of Dragon Tales. Dragon Tales is an OCCT original production, first staged in Nehalem in 1996, based on stories from around the world.
All donations given at the box office during the performances on May 19 and 20, as well as the proceeds from last weekend’s flea market and two more that Adrian is planning will go towards continued work on the grange.
Adrian said that the next major focus is upgrading the building’s original wiring, which is ill suited for the needs of modern theater productions. He also mentioned rehabilitating the floor in the auditorium, adding blackout curtains to the windows and getting a new curtain for the stage as future needs.
Adrian encouraged any community members who were interested in supporting the grange to reach out to him about making a tax-deductible contribution either to the grange itself or through OCCT. Both groups are nonprofits and Adrian’s contact information can be found on OCCT’s website.
