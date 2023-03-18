OCCT announces its Casting Call for Spring Production of- “Dragontales
Courtesy Photo

The Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre and Oregon Coast Children’s Center for the Arts announces its Casting Call for Spring Production of- “Dragontales” an original OCCT-Theatre production to be produced for “Live Stage” & Video/Film Documentation. Casting for 10 youth roles & 5 adults.

This is a family production so an adult parent or guardian can also be cast with 1-2 children.  Contact Mr. Lawrence Adrian for appointment 503-801-0603 (non-paid positions)

