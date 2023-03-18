OCCT announces its Casting Call for Spring Production of- “Dragontales

The Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre and Oregon Coast Children’s Center for the Arts announces its Casting Call for Spring Production of- “Dragontales” an original OCCT-Theatre production to be produced for “Live Stage” & Video/Film Documentation. Casting for 10 youth roles & 5 adults.
This is a family production so an adult parent or guardian can also be cast with 1-2 children. Contact Mr. Lawrence Adrian for appointment 503-801-0603 (non-paid positions)
Open to Tillamook & Lincoln County residents. Theatre also looking for touring actors/puppeteers (paid positions) Send Headshot and Resume to- (occt.youthartprograms@gmail.com), along with contact info.
Appointments will be made for 2 Mondays in March, 2023.
Monday the 20th 4-6p.m. and Monday the 27th 4-6 p.m. call or text to Mr. Adrian @ above number. Casting location is Fairview Grange, Tillamook, Oregon on 3rd street down from the County Fairgrounds in Tillamook.
Physical Grange Address- 5520 3rds Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141, on the corner of 3rd street & Fairview Road (please no mail)
