The Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) is pleased to announce the winners of the annual Howard Cherry Awards, which celebrate the contributions that local advocates, administrators and board members have made to the benefit of community colleges in Oregon.

  • Community College Administrator: Ross Tomlin (Tillamook Bay Community College)
  • Community College Advocate: Teresa Alonso León (D-Woodburn)
  • Community College Board Member: Stephen Crow (Treasure Valley Community College)
