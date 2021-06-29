The 34th annual Tillamook County Rodeo was held Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. Opening night included Family Day, sponsored by Sheldon Oil, where kids 12 and younger had free admission.
Kids also had a chance to participate in the Stick Pony races to win prizes. The rodeo continued June 26 with a Corn Hole Tournament. The 2022 Junior Teen Pageant was held in conjunction with the rodeo this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.