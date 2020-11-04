Northwest Farm Credit Services, through their Rural Community Grant Program, has granted $3,000 in funding to Meals for Seniors, Inc. of Rockaway Beach. The grant will enable the organization to continue services in providing meals for senior citizens in North Tillamook County during these very difficult times.
Meals for Seniors, Inc. (MFS) is a 17 year-old non-profit organization providing hot, freshly cooked and nutritious meals to senior citizens in North Tillamook County.
Theresa Bruneau, president of MFS stated, “We very much appreciate the strong support of Northwest Farm Credit Services in meeting the serious need we have at this time. The pandemic has made it impossible to hold fundraisers and many of our regular partners have been impacted as well. Northwest Farm Credit Services recognizes food insecurity as an important issue and has stepped up to assist us to serve our honored citizens, and for that we are extremely grateful.”
In 2019, MFS served 13,914 meals, of which 8,123 were delivered to homebound seniors. The organization is managed and operated by a group of dedicated volunteers, and in 2019, these volunteers gave over 5,000 hours of their personal time to prepare, cook, serve and deliver meals to seniors in North Tillamook County. Volunteers logged in 2,340 miles to reach the homebound.
Northwest Farm Credit Services is a financial cooperative providing financing and related services to the agricultural, fishing and timber industries in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. The organization is committed to giving back to the rural communities they serve, believing it is their responsibility and privilege.
Meals are currently available for on-site pick up three times a week at St. Mary by the Sea Church in Rockaway Beach as well as delivered to homebound senior citizens. Seniors in the area in need of food assistance should call 503-317-8967 for service.
