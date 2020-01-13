North Tillamook Library presents Mick Doherty and the Hammer Dulcimer Concert at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Hoffman Center for the Arts. Doherty is a performing and recording studio musician, playing hammer dulcimer, guitar, string bass, accordions, percussion and various sound effects devices.
Doherty has performed in ensemble and as a solo artist from sidewalks to concert stages in Anglo and Latin America, Europe, Japan and North Korea. Her has performed with the Trail Band, the Portlanders, the Snakeskinners, the Cascadia Folk Quartet, and Mason Williams with the Oregon Symphony.
Doherty is co-founder of the award-winning Oregon Shadow Theatre, where he composes music and performs as a musician, storyteller, voice actor and sound effects specialist.
Doherty has composed music for film, theater and video, and is known nationally as a hammer dulcimer player and teacher. He organizes the Hammer Dulcimer Rendezvous, an annual teaching festival outside of Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.