Nancy Pearl, America’s favorite librarian, will help celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the North Tillamook Library in Manzanita when she joins the Library Friends for a virtual Happy Hour on Tuesday, July 28. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Zoom and will end at 6 p.m.
Among Pearl’s many honors are the 2011 Librarian of the Year Award from Library Journal and the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association. A former Seattle librarian and NPR regular, Nancy is the creator of the internationally recognized program “If All of Seattle Read the Same Book.” She was also the inspiration for the Archee McPhee “Librarian Action Figure.”
Pearl’s novel, “George and Lizzie”, was published in 2017. Her series of Book Lust titles celebrate the joy and importance of reading.
“The Washington Post called Nancy ‘a darling of the library world,’” said Library Friends president Marc Johnson, “and she certainly is, but she is also a great storyteller, a wonderful book reviewer and a huge champion of books and reading.
The virtual program with Pearl will include a discussion of her recommendation for pandemic reading and why in our tumultuous times libraries are more important than ever. Participants will be able to ask questions as well.
Participation will be limited so please reserve your spot for the event by emailing: ntlf1987@gmail.com. You must reserve your spot no later than midnight on July 26.
When you register a link allowing connection to the event will be provided.
The library hopes to see you there – and make sure to renew your membership prior to the event.
