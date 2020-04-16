The long-established Memorial Day used book sale in Manzanita, the major source of financial support for the North Tillamook Library Friends, has been cancelled by the Friends’ board. Uncertainty over the ongoing impact of COVID-19 prompted the decision. The sale was scheduled for May 23-24.
The board and volunteers considered alternative dates later in the year, but complications related to book donations and concern for the significant number of volunteers who organize and conduct the sale made alternatives not feasible.
This is an unfortunate turn of events, but the North Tillamook Library Friends wants to take the opportunity to thank everyone who supports them through memberships, volunteering, and book sale purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.