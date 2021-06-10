Emily Stanfield, senior from Neah-Kah-Nie High School, has received the North Tillamook County Women’s Association 2021 scholarship. She plans to attend Western Oregon University to study education and become an elementary school teacher.
Stanfield is an outstanding student at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. She is a member of the Speech and Debate team, Leo’s Club, a MS Web leader, and an alumni of the 2019 Hoby Leadership Conference. Stanfield’s community activities include volunteering with Rockaway Beach Park and work as a counselor at Twin Rocks Friends Camp.
Dedication, tenacity, and optimism were highlighted in the reference letters that supported Emily’s application. One noted that she “is inclusive to students and staff… and brings a smile and positive energy wherever she goes.” Another, a youth camp director, described that Emily has “a natural gift for working with young children.”
The North Tillamook County Women’s Association Scholarship was originated in 2007 by Jan Markle to support the educational plans of a woman graduating from Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Although traditional fundraising events have been curtailed, this year’s scholarship fund was sustained with donations from organizational and community members. To contribute to the 2022 Scholarship Fund, please contact the North Tillamook County Women’s Association at PO Box 73, Manzanita, OR 97130.
