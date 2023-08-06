North Tillamook County Food Bank (NCFB) in Wheeler, OR is celebrating 30 years!
Established in 1993, the NCFB has provided food, clothing and informational access to community support partnerships for the less fortunate community members for three decades.
In 1993 our organization supplied food to families in need only once a month. Now in 2023 because of the demand we supply food on a weekly basis to families in need. Families in need have doubled in our local Community.
NCFB’s service areas include the cities of Wheeler, Nehalem, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, and Garibaldi, as well as rural clients who live in the Nehalem and Miami River valleys and those who have no fixed residence.
The NCFB is partnering with the Manzanita Grocery Store and Deli at their annual End of Summer BBQ on Labor Day, September 4th from 12:00 to 2:00 at the Pine Grove Community House located at 225 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, OR. Come and enjoy the BBQ.
Celebrating our 30 years also means to thank the Oregon Food Bank, local merchants, and big box stores for providing us with food and/or clothing to distribute. Endless kudos go out to our volunteers who donate their time to make our program seamlessly work every week.
2023 and beyond will be challenging for our organization. While our community was very generous with financial donations at the start of the pandemic, financial support has tapered off somewhat. In addition, we operate out of an old building in Wheeler which is slated for demolition, and we will be fundraising for a new home.
Please join us on September 4th and bring your canned food or clothing donations. We will have onsite staff to accept it. If you wish to make a charitable donation visit northtillamookcountyfoodbank.org and click on Donate Now or donate on site. Thank you in advance for helping us reach our goal for a new building so that we can continue our mission for the next 30 years. Your support is appreciated.
