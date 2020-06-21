The North Tillamook County Business Relief Campaign is excited to announce the receipt of a $30,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation. These funds are available to businesses in Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler or the immediate rural area.
The campaign committee is especially interested in hearing from people who are self-employed and any business that is struggling to survive. The committee often hears, “oh, someone needs it more than I do” and encourages anyone who has said that to reconsider. If help is truly needed, it is offered.
To date over 50 local businesses have received funds from the campaign totaling $57,000, all from donations from 90 individuals. The committee is awed by and truly grateful for the generosity of the community.
The simple application can be found on the Fulcrum Community Resources website, www.fulcrumresources.org by clicking on “North County Business Relief Campaign” and scrolling to the bottom of the page and at www.exploremanzanita/donate.com. Or send an email to barbaraandchuck@nehalemtel.net to request one.
If you have already sent in an application, there is no need to send in another as all applications received are still on file and active.
Of course donations are also still being accepted. If you would like to donate there are several ways to do so.
• By check: Please make check out to Fulcrum Community Resources with North County Business Relief in the memo line. You can send it to Fulcrum Community Resources, PO Box 136, Nehalem, OR 97131. Or you can go into the Manzanita branch of Columbia Bank and let them know you want to make a deposit to Fulcrum Community Resource’s account.
• Online: Please visit the website of the Manzanita Visitors Center, exploremanzanita.com/donate
The North County Business Relief Campaign was the brainchild of Dan Haag from the Manzanita Visitor’s Center and is a program of Fulcrum Community Resources, a 5013c nonprofit whose mission is to Foster the transition of the Nehalem Bay community to a sustainable future. http://fulcrumresources.org/
Donations to Fulcrum Community Resources are tax deductible.
The Business Relief committee consists of three Fulcrum board members and two individuals from the Nehalem Bay community.
