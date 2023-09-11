North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness, a north coast center for wellness and the arts, is happy to announce a full calendar of fall events for September and October.
Where: All events will all be held onsite at 77282 Hwy 53 Nehalem OR 97131.
More information about each event is located on our website: https://northfork53.com/events?p
About: North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness hosts unique small workshops and events featuring local artists and healing practitioners on its idyllic riverfront tea and herb farm in Nehalem OR.
Owner Ginger Edwards opened her small farm/ community gathering spot in 2015. “Our events are special because we keep them small and everything we do is hands on and connected to our farm and the seasons on the north coast.”
The fall 2023 calendar is a fun lineup of workshops and day retreats including:
Harvesting the Rainbow- Natural Plant Dye Workshop with Britt Boles
Saturday September. 16th 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Celebrate the fall color harvest. Experienced natural dye artist and teacher Britt Boles of Gearhart will walk you through the natural dye process from fresh plants to finished product in this workshop. Create and take home a natural dye plant rainbow banner you can enjoy all year long. Work with fresh picked color from the farm including indigo, marigolds, cosmos and more. Learn the best techniques for preparing and dyeing natural fiber. All supplies included.
Communitea Nonprofit Garden Tour & Party
Friday, September 22nd 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Enjoy a fall garden tour along with wine, cheese and live music in our first annual Communitea Nonprofit Fall Garden Fundraiser.
Join us on the Fall Equinox as we celebrate a wonderful year of communitea gardening and support of the arts and raise funds to expand our gardens in 2024.
100% of ticket sales go to Communitea Nonprofit and are fully tax deductible!
Apples of Avalon Autumn Retreat:
Saturday, September 30th 10am-3pm
Enter the realm of Avalon as we bring in the fall harvest of our heirloom apple trees on the farm. We will be picking fruit to press and make cider as well as baking apples into personal pies. This retreat also includes an hour in our wood fired sauna with cold plunge and an autumn seasonal celebration circle with local poet and artist Adria Badagnani.
Coastal Mushroom Dye Workshop with Erica Clark
Saturday October 7th 10am-2pm
Explore the fascinating world of fall coastal fungi and their use making natural dyes. During this workshop, you’ll learn about the different types of fungi found on the coast, how to identify them, and which ones are best for dyeing.
You’ll also get hands-on experience with the dyeing process, using locally sourced fungi to create beautiful and unique color on silk and wool.
Participants will dye two silk bandanas using shibori methods, as well as a small skein of wool yarn
Erica Clark is a fiber artist and fisher poet living in Astoria. Erica has practiced experiential environmental education for 15 years, sharing her love of fungi and forest floor ecology with folks from 4 to 84 years old.
All Hallows Tarot Retreat:
Saturday, October 28th 10am-3pm
Come enjoy a Halloween day retreat on the farm including a wood fire sauna and cold plunge, a tarot divination reading workshop and seasonal circle celebration.
Leading this retreat are 2 inspirational weavers of art and magic; Suzy Olson of Chariot Home in Astoria and Adria Badagnani of Art & Channel in Manzanita.
