We are not out of the woods yet! The North County Business Relief campaign, created by Fulcrum Community Resources and the Manzanita Visitors Center, just distributed $61,00 to nine local businesses. This brings us to a grand total of $102,230 that we have been able to distribute to 65 local businesses. This also depletes our funds again!
Our success has been possible due to generous contributions—sometimes multiple from the same person—from 132 individuals in our community, ranging from $20 to $10,000—and a $30,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation.
This effort is not over! Some of our local businesses are still struggling in these uncommon times. The funds we have been able to disburse, while not completely meeting needs, have been a welcome shot in the arm that allowed businesses to pay their most pressing bills. Receiving community support has also been very heartening and encouraging, and has helped our local businesses to “hang in there.”
There is still an ongoing need to help our local businesses recover. We are asking/encouraging each of you to dig deeper and donate in their behalf. We know more stimulus checks are coming from the federal government; perhaps for some of you that is not urgently needed and some portion can be shared with your local businesses. Any amount that you can afford to help our businesses stay open will be welcome.
There are three ways to donate:
· 1) By check: Please make check out to Fulcrum Community Resources with North County Business Relief in the memo line. Please send it to Fulcrum Community Resources, PO Box 136, Nehalem, OR 97131. Or
· 2) Go to Manzanita branch of Columbia Bank and make a deposit to Fulcrum Community Resource’s account.
· 3) Online: Please visit the website of the Manzanita Visitors Center, http://exploremanzanita.com/donate/?fbclid=IwAR2yaR5k0MmjCzKGX4ci_pJA_ksRWIbJNPon7x-47J--mtyhB3ah5I_s2aw
Fulcrum Community Resources is a 5013c nonprofit so your donations are tax deductible. Our mission is to Foster the transition of the Nehalem Bay community to a sustainable future.
Thank you to all for past, present and future donations.
