The Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation is proud to host their first-ever North Coast Throwdown Cornhole Tournament this year. On Saturday, January 14, at the Tillamook Fairgrounds, 48 teams will compete in a round-robin style tournament for ultimate glory, and all to support a great cause.

All proceeds will benefit the TBCC Career-to-Career scholarship program. This scholarship covers tuition for any Tillamook County Resident who earned their high school diploma or GED in the last five years. This is an excellent opportunity for those who are returning to their education to complete a degree, want to make a change in their career, or improve their current job skills.

