North Coast League FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Tournament begins October 15th

Several Tillamook County schools participate in FIRST Tech Challenge, an international robotics competition involving over 100 countries, and 1 million students, mentors, and volunteers.
This year's theme is Powerplay and marks the 5th year that Neah-Kah-Nie students will be participating in the competition, Tillamook school district has been participating even longer than NKN. The North Coast League includes teams from Neah-Kah-Nie, Tillamook, Nestucca, Banks, and Forest Grove. If other teams form in the area - they are welcome to join this league.
A series of meets will culminate in a qualifying tournament where students will compete for statewide events, and potentially the annual Worlds competition in Houston, Texas, in April.
The Saturday events are open to the public as space allows, and take place on the following Saturdays in the upper gym at NKN High School from 10:00AM-2:00PM. Meet 0 - October 15th, Meet 1 - October 29th, Meet 2- November 19th, Meet -3 December 10th. All events will be held in the upper gym at NKN High School in Rockaway Beach.
The North Coast League could use your help! If you are interested in volunteering for League events please contact kathrynh(at)nknsd.org
. You can learn more about volunteering and about FIRST Tech Challenge on the FIRSTinspires.org
website.
