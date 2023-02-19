In the 1850s, treaties were developed with the tribes of the north Oregon coast amid settlement of the territory.
However, the treaties, which took years for Anson Dart, the first superintendent of Indian Affairs for the Oregon Territory, to negotiate, were later opposed by the Secretary of the Interior, and never ratified by the U.S. Congress. This led to decades of confusion that had huge impacts on the lives of local native peoples.
Join Dr. David Lewis on March 4, 3:30 pm at North County Recreation District (NCRD) to hear the story of these experiences, including forced removal from native lands. Dr. Lewis is an Assistant Professor, School of Language, Culture and Society at Oregon State University, and conducts ethnohistory research.
He is a member of the Grand Ronde Tribe, where he managed the Cultural Resources Department, and cultural archives and exhibits. He publishes Quartux, the Journal of Critical Indigenous Anthropology about Oregon Territory and north coast tribal history.
The presentation is sponsored by Nehalem Valley Historical Society; $10 fee at the door supports NVHS educational programs.
