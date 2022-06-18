Emma Miller, senior at Neah-Kah-Nie High School, has received the 2022 North Tillamook County Women’s Association Scholarship.
Emma is an exceptional student, leader, and athlete. She plans to attend Ohio State University to study dental hygiene.
Emma is a recipient of the President’s Education Award, which recognizes outstanding academic excellence. She is the Chapter Secretary of the National Honor Society and Leo’s Club. In student government, Emma served as the Junior Class Representative. She is 7-year band member and now first trumpet chair, and has been selected for honor band performances. Emma is also an accomplished athlete, earning recognition on the track, volleyball, basketball and cross country teams.
As observed by one of her teachers, “Managing high levels of success in each of her activities is no easy feat.”
The North Tillamook County Women’s Association Scholarship was originated in 2007 by Jan Markle to support the educational plans of a woman graduating from Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Although traditional fundraising events have been curtailed, the scholarship fund has been sustained through generous donations from members and individuals in this community.
Miller is also Neah-Kah-Nie High School Graduating Class of 2022 Salutatorian. Emma graduated with a GPA of 4.329. Emma received the Senior Pirate Athlete Award. Emma was also a member of National Honor Society including holding position of secretary. Emma also earned the Rotary Club of Tillamook Scholarship, Kiwanis Scholarship, Rockaway Beach Lions Scholarship, Thomas John Hoffert Memorial Scholarship, Eugene Schmuck Foundation Scholarship, and the RTI—Nehalem Telecom Scholarship. To contribute to the 2023 Scholarship Fund, please contact the North Tillamook County Women’s Association at PO Box 73, Manzanita, OR 97130.
