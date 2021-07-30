NKN Class of 1985 Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Old Mill RV Club House in Garibaldi.
The class is renting the Club House and are asking for donations. Suggested Donation: $20
The cost is $150 and a deposit of $200 to rent the Club House.
Potluck Dinner is at 5 p.m.
Let the class know you are coming at the Facebook group below:
