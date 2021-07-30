NKN Class of 1985
Courtesy photo

NKN Class of 1985 Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Old Mill RV Club House in Garibaldi. 

The class is renting the Club House and are asking for donations. Suggested Donation: $20

The cost is $150 and a deposit of $200 to rent the Club House.

Potluck Dinner is at 5 p.m. 

Let the class know you are coming at the Facebook group below:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/419758774893345

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

What is your favorite attraction at the County Fair?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite attraction at the County Fair?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.