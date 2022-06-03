Army Air Force, and later Air Force pilot Frank Heyl, will turn 99 years old in July this year, but his memory of Tillamook and the Air Base is a vivid as the day he landed here for the first time during World War II.
“I volunteered to help fly an aircraft going to Oregon for an administration flight,” Heyl said. “They needed three pilots, a crew chief and a navigator and I was one of the three pilots, that was 1943.”
Frank’s second tie to Tillamook was in 1970 when he was assigned to the same outfit as John Lane who is from Tillamook County. John says Frank became his mentor and the two have been close friends ever since. Frank still comes down from his home in Zillah WA, to visit John and Frank says although he still drives himself, “John takes me around.”
Frank started his long military career in 1942 right after he graduated form High School. His father served in World War I and World War II and it was Frank’s time to serve his country.
After World War II Frank wanted to reenlist and continue his service. “My supervisor told me to ‘go see a psychiatrist and go see the chaplain,”’ Heyl said. “I went to see the chaplain and he told me ‘go get a degree, pilots area a dime a dozen, so I went and got a degree in education.”
After graduating from college in 1950 Frank got married and soon after that being enlisted in the reserves, he was assigned to Korea. “In the span of six months I graduated, got married and went to Korea,” Frank added.
After Korea Frank flew for a while during the Cuban Missile Crisis, spent a year on the runway with the 101st ready to invade Cuba. After serving in World War II and the Korean War, Heyl was assigned to a reserve squadron at the Portland Air National Guard Base and was teaching in Portland Public Schools when in 1970 he was assigned to be the combat aviation survival training officer and safety training officer “because no one else wanted to do it,” he said.
Heyl, who attained the rank of lieutenant colonel, underwent training with the Royal Canadian Air Force in France and England, among other places. In 1970 Heyl became the 6th Army Survival School’s principal instructor, and for 23 years he was the principal instructor and director for training in both military and contract survival schools.
In 1975 Heyl was appointed chairman of the Oregon Search and Rescue Council, and in that position he assisted in writing the state’s search-and-rescue training standards. He also wrote the book, ‘Why Some Survive’ a book about what to do to survive dangers situations in 2010 alone with author Richard O. Woodfin Jr.
Heyl joined the Armed Forces in 1943 and spent a total of 40 years in the Army Air Force, the Air Force Reserve and the Army National Guard. During his tenure in the military, Heyl flew many medical evacuation and search-and-rescue missions while also developing survival training techniques and designing survival equipment.
John retired from the military in 1983 at Lt Colonel.
Today he still visits his good friend John a couple of time per year. Frank will be back this summer over the July 4th holiday, he still loves to come the the Oregon Coast.
