Tillamook Revitalization Association is hosting the 2021 Time Square on the Square’s Celebration.
The 2022 live Ball Drop is at 9 p.m. and those willing to stay up later a Ball Drop is slated at Midnight.
This family friendly event has plenty of games under a large tent for the kids prior to the Ball Drop. The event is on 2nd Street Plaza with Family Karaoke, kids games and prizes, treats and a sparkling cider toast, treats and non-alcoholic drinks.
This year’s sponsors include: Headlight Herald, Rendezvous Bar & Grill, All Star Appliance, S-C Paving, Zwald Transport, Inc., Roby’s Furniture and Appliance, Sugar Vault, Oceanside Beach Rentals, Twins Ranch and Precision Timber. You will not want to miss this free family fun event to help bring in 2022.
