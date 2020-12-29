The writer Margaret Atwood once noted that “A word after a word after a word is power.” As a new year beckons after so many months of untold loss, the Hoffman Center for the Arts is launching a new program to strengthen our community through writing.
“Community Writes” invites residents of the North Coast, and those with strong ties here, to submit short pieces of fiction, nonfiction or memoir, focused on rotating topics each quarter.
“Community Writes” kicks off Dec. 1, seeking contributions on the topic “New Beginnings,” with submissions accepted through Jan. 15. There is a $5 fee per submission.
Topics and deadlines for the spring, summer and fall quarters, and more information about how to participate, are available here: www.hoffmanarts.org/writing/community-writes/
The program is open to all – whether you are a published writer or not – and contributions will be published on a rolling basis on the Hoffman Center website, hoffmanarts.org.
“Writing is like a muscle; the harder you work it, the more powerful it becomes,” said Ellis Conklin, a longtime journalist and co-leader of the program. “Community Writes is aimed at helping us see one another and our world more clearly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.