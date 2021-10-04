Sanctuary 97135 Tanning & Wellness is a new wellness studio that offers tanning and touch-free massage services in Pacific City. The shop has been open for a month.
Owner Seaora Cuevas lives in Pacific City and runs another shop, Ritual 97135 Coastal Soapery & Candelarium. She had been feeling under the weather and was driving to Newport to go tanning. She started noticing she was feeling better mentally and reached out to people who own several wellness studios in the Portland area.
“I wanted to bring to Pacific City another way of fighting the winter blues that get really intense around here and elevating everybody’s serotonin levels, getting the vitamin D production through the beds,” Cuevas said.
Sanctuary 97135 offers mid-intensity UVB beds. The bed provides a base tan to build with, while offering a safer option than high-intensity beds. Spray tans are not available at this time but once available, will offer a variety of shades.
Prices for tanning include $15 for walk in 10 minutes, $25 for walk in 20 minutes and $65 for monthly package. There are also packages that include multiple tan passes.
The studio also has touchless massage chairs, offering a zero gravity chair up to an hour. Prices are $35 for walk in 20 minutes, $52 for walk in 30 minutes and $100 for walk in hour. There are also monthly packages.
“When someone is looking for a consistent massage, it’s not meant to replace the human touch, but it’s meant to complement that massage therapy,” Cuevas said of the chairs.
Cuevas said Pacific City is in the heart of tourism, but also no man’s land. There are not a lot of things for women to do. She wanted to provide an additional, feminine space.
“It’s really important to me that people have access to other things that are going to help elevate their mood and stimulate their immunity and their health as well,” Cuevas said.
Ritual 97135 Coastal Soapery & Candelarium opened in April. Cuevas is a candle and soap maker by trade. She said she likes to provide spaces people feel comfortable in. The shop includes high quality, handmade items, including bath bombs that have no fillers in them.
“I started doing this about 30 years ago when my mom got sick with cancer and my father transitioned our family into a more holistic approach of living,” Cuevas said.
Cuevas said she spends all her time researching on how to make things better for the community. When it comes to organizing events, she is all in. She recently put together a high school youth band concert. This was weeks before the mask mandate was reinstated.
“We had a ton of people having such a wonderful time,” Cuevas said. “It was great. The smiles on everyone’s faces, the music was great. It was just a lot of fun.”
Cuevas is trying to put together a trick or treat event for all kids in Tillamook County, to be held at the shops, with a treasure hunt punch card.
Cuevas also volunteers with Agate Beach Surf Classic. She is also working on getting her certification as a spirit life coach.
Sanctuary is called ‘sanctuary’ for a reason, Cuevas said. The sun is always shining inside the shop with the tanning beds and is a beautiful retreat for everyone. Couples come in for massages in a semi-closed portion of the shop. Friends come in together to relax and recharge.
Sanctuary 97135 Tanning & Wellness is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment Monday through Wednesday. The shop is also available to be rented out for parties or events. Rates begin at $150 an hour for up to six people, which includes use of the massage chairs and two 20-minute tans.
The studio is located at 34950 Brooten Road, B2 in Pacific City. Call 971-341-1983 to book an appointment or book online at https://sanctuary97135.com/
