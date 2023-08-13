Everyone traveling along Highway 101 by the north end of Bay City noticed a significant development last week. Following months of design work and preparation, artist Hope Montgomery (@hopedmont), joined by assisting artists Lexi Adams and Amy Montgomery, invested about 80 hours of time painting a 1,000 square foot wall with a vibrant mural.
The side of City Hall facing Highway 101 is now an attractive advertisement for the City of Bay City, depicting many of the elements we are proud of in our town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.