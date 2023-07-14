New Tillamook Lions Club chartered June 25th at St John’s Church Social Hall

After a three-year-plus membership drive to acquire 25 or more dues paying members, the Tillamook Lions Club began its reformation with a new charter ceremony on June 25, at St John’s Church Social Hall.
We still have more steps to take, fund raising activities to do and a 501(c)(3) application in progress, but we are well on our way to becoming a full-fledged Lions Club to serve our community.
Our Multiple District 36 O Governor, Mrs. Kerith Vance, from the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation came to preside over the charter ceremony. The 34 dues paying members were provided with authentic certificates to keep as original charter members.
Terry Bowman, Past Governor from our nearby Rockaway Lions Club, was the governor who first made the attempt to start our club in 2019 and he has been a guiding light for us. He also presided over the ceremony.
The club has started out during the pandemic so we have kept the Zoom option and currently have a hybrid club that will continue to make it possible for members to attend remotely as we go forward.
The first major project we have undertaken that is still being worked on is the creation of a Chinook Totem Pole that will be finished in the next several months by our artist member and officer, Larry Stephens, along with a professional wood carver volunteer named Greg whose grandmother was a Salish tribe member.
Pat Patterson donated the original roughed out cedar log that had the Eagle on top, the wolf in the middle and the bear at the bottom now being worked on to be completed as a work of art that will eventually be erected at the Blue Heron with a chinook salmon in the arms of the bear. Denny Pastega, charter member number 20, is sponsoring the totem pole project and we all appreciate him for being the main sponsor for our club.
The leaders of a number of clubs from our District 36 O (northwest Oregon) from cities such as Portland, Beaverton, Astoria, Cloverdale, Yamhill, Rockaway and even a Yachats member from District R in Lincoln County all attended the ceremony as well.
After the ceremony, we went to Blue Heron to celebrate over dinner and had a viewing of the Totem Pole with our district governor. There will be another ceremony when it gets erected to memorialize our Coastal Native Americans and serve as a memorial in honor of Pat Patterson’s Chinook Tribe Spouse and family related to the tribe that grew up in Garibaldi Oregon where Pat was a leader in the Garibaldi Lions Club.
That club had a train engine and passenger car for Lions club meetings at Lumberman’s Park. We as the new Tillamook Lions Club intend to keep close ties with the Garibaldi Lions Club since the Scenic Oregon Railroad has had much to do with both Pat Patterson and Denny Pastega.
Our logo for the Tillamook Club will feature a train in the background traveling along the Pacific coast and we will have a cow on one side of the totem pole and a block of cheese on the other to honor the dairy farmers who actually settled our beautiful Tillamook County right alongside the native Americans, who lived here in the first place.
As President of the club I personally am good friends with tribe members of both the Grande Ronde and Siletz Tribes who are very interested in coming to celebrate the totem pole when it is placed at Blue Heron for all the public to enjoy.
Our club welcomes citizens from our county to learn more about volunteering and serving our community. We welcome new members who may be interested in joining Tillamook Lions Club. We also encourage membership and volunteers for the Garibaldi Lions Club. The clubs have built a bridge between themselves as we both need more members and volunteers to keep good service projects going to benefit the communities where we live.
If you are interested in helping our new club with our Tillamook Fair Parking project on the Premium side by the Carnival and where performers and exhibitors have reserved parking, please feel free to contact us to volunteer August 9 to 12.
If you volunteer for a 4-hour shift for parking and sign up for it, it will allow you a free pass into the fair for the day and a place to park your car after you volunteer. Information will be posted on Tillamook Lions Facebook page soon on how to sign up and reserve a four-hour shift ahead of time. We would love your participation and you may consider joining our club as you get to know us as a volunteer at the best little fair in America.
I want to thank all the original dues paying members who helped get our Tillamook Lions Club chartered and thank the leaders of Oregon Lions Club District 360 for guiding us and joining us in the effort as a guiding light to make this all happen.
Sincerely
Jim Huffman (on behalf of all new charter members)
Signed on behalf of all who have made this club possible.
