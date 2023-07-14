New Tillamook Lions Club chartered June 25th at St John’s Church Social Hall

After a three-year-plus membership drive to acquire 25 or more dues paying members, the Tillamook Lions Club began its reformation with a new charter ceremony on June 25, at St John’s Church Social Hall.

We still have more steps to take, fund raising activities to do and a 501(c)(3) application in progress, but we are well on our way to becoming a full-fledged Lions Club to serve our community.  

