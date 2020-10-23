The Tillamook Air Museum’s most recent acquisition is that of a F-4 Phantom cockpit. The F-4 Phantom, of course, is one of the most iconic fighter aircraft to have ever been built. This cockpit’s claim to fame (most recently) was that it was used by actor Tom Hanks in the 2016 Hollywood film, “Sully,” where Hanks plays Sully Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed his Airbus commercial jet into the Hudson River in New York City after losing both engines in his airplane.
This F-4 Phantom was accepted by the United States Navy on Nov. 23, 1962 and served with both Navy and Marine Corps squadrons during the Vietnam War (including with VF-151 aboard the USS Midway where, in 1976, she sported a bicentennial paint job). In 1990 the airplane was sent to AMCEP Metals in Tucson, Arizona where the airplane was cut up, with the cockpit being saved and sent to Aviation Warehouse. In October 2015, Doug Scroggins of Scroggins Aviation purchased the cockpit, where it was subsequently used in the film, “Sully.”
The Tillamook Air Museum is proud the F-4 Phantom cockpit will now call Tillamook its home.
“I firmly believe that while museum exhibits should edify, they should ALSO entertain, get people talking, and have that “wow” factor,” said Museum Curator Christian Gurling. “And this piece does just that!”
