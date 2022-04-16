Tillamook Public Works will be removing the existing charging station equipment at 2nd and Ivy that will allow for the placement of the new Jeep/Electrify America equipment which is a self-contained solar level II charging station to take it’s place.
The contract was signed by Nathan George, the Tillamook City Manager. This equipment will provide the City with $100 a month in revenue and help encourage tourists to visit Tillamook community. City Planner, Tommy O’Donnell was the primary lead on this project. The charger will be a moveable solar charger that does not require any additional infrastructure nor take up any available parking spaces.
