Police Chief Ray Rau was sworn in as police chief during a Tillamook City Council meeting Monday, June 21. He had been serving as interim chief since April 23, when Police Chief Terry Wright retired.
Rau began his career in the Oregon Department of Corrections in the 1990s. He worked for a couple of police departments, including the Sandy Police Department for several years. He also worked for the Department of Public Safety Standards & Training (DPSST) as a sergeant and became captain. He was there for eight years.
“I was the academy training supervisor,” Rau said. “I oversaw regional traffic safety, I oversaw all the basic curriculum for all the disciplines, scheduling for all the instructors.”
Rau is also a member of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police.
“I’m a member of that, I’m on the board of directors for that,” Rau said. “I’m signed up as a linebacker. It’s an assistance program for agencies that are without a police chief.”
Members will often go to police departments for short-term stints as chief and help an agency develop structure, help them recruit an applicant for police chief or find one internally. Rau has done this with the city of Lakeview.
City manager Nathan George put a request out to the Chiefs of Police for an interim police chief. Rau came in April to serve as interim chief.
Rau was also police chief of the town Nyssa since 2012 until July 30 of this year. He spent four days in Tillamook and flew to Nyssa for the rest of the week. His wife’s dream is to live on the coast.
“I’m big on community involvement, service to the community, Shop with a Cop, any events we have, movies in the park,” Rau said. “I’m big on service to the community and officers being visible.”
Rau has a strong faith background and embraces a servant mentality in the job, rather than just enforcement. He likes to bring the community together and come up with solutions to problem solve.
At the police department, there are challenges in staffing and getting people on the same page in terms of expectations, Rau said. He models those same expectations.
Rau also likes to build relationships with the community. He thinks it is important for the chief to be accessible to the public. The police department had been previously closed to the public but is now open.
“I love this little town,” Rau said. “Chief Wright had been here for years. I never thought this job would be open.”
Rau said his goal coming to Tillamook is God-led. His five-year goal is to identify a candidate for police chief, hopefully internally.
“I think every once in a while, you should go outside for a police chief,” Rau said. “You bring in different ideas of how things are done, but for the most part, you should develop internal staffing.”
Rau hopes to make a difference and help the city manager and council. Rau is semi-retired. He retired in 2017.
“I think I can still make a difference,” Rau said. “To me, it’s all about the team. I’m the least important person in the room.”
Rau said right now, the biggest issue at the police department is staffing. The department is currently recruiting. Rau is also working on building relationships with the sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police and other department heads.
Rau’s faith and his wife are the most important things to him. He has been married to his wife Joelle for 34 years. They rescue dogs and are excited to be in Tillamook.
