New moniker flying high at Air Museum

Will Wallace, owner of William Wallace Welding in Tillamook, along with Burden’s Crane Service and Port of Tillamook Bay staff, set the Blimp on the pedestal. The blimp replaces the Navy’s A-4 Skyhawk that greeted visitors for the past 25-years.

 Photo by Joe Warren

Last Wednesday, Port employees along with the staff of William Wallace Welding and Burden’s Towing and Crane service placed a blimp replica on the same poll the displayed for the past 25-years, a US Navy A-4 SKyhawk. The blimp was designed by draftsman Rachael Voss and build and welded by TBCC’s welding class headed by Ron Carlbom.

For 25 years a United States Navy A-4 Skyhawk aircraft on the corner of Hwy 101 and Long Prairie Road has greeted travelers and residents on their way into Tillamook, standing guard over the city.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.