Imagination Education Creation Daycare is open for enrollment Thursday, April 1, for ages 2 and up for part time or full-time care. The day care is located at 616 Park Ave. in Tillamook and will be open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Owner Shelli Dial-Omedo will be at the highest level in daycare with a master’s degree in education. She received her master’s degree at George Fox University.
“I am going to have the highest step but its still in the process,” Dial-Omedo said. “They arrange daycares by steps and I'll be at the highest step.”
Dial-Omedo said activities at the day care include language arts, playing instruments such as the tambourine and triangle, science, math, outdoor play with a playhouse, art and more, Dial-Omedo said.
“Language arts would include ABC, story time, sight words, and that nature,” Dial-Omedo said.
The kids will also have free time. The kids will have breakfast, two afternoon snacks depending on how late they stay, one morning snack and lunch.
Rates vary depending on hours of care. Full time ranges are $1,120-$1,350 per month, with an hourly rate of $7.50 an hour for toddlers and $8.50 for infants. Part time ranges are $700-$1,025 per month, with an hourly rate of $9.50 an hour for toddlers and $10.50 for infants.
There are two staff members and room for two infants at a time. Dial-Omedo said she already has one infant in care, who turns 2 years old in May, which will open a spot for an infant at that time.
“The age goes up from 24 months,” Dial-Omedo said. “There’s nine available now for 2 and up and then one infant availability.”
Dial-Omedo said staff will be wearing masks and taking temperatures. School-aged children entering kindergarten in September will be required to wear masks beginning in June.
“Both of our staff are vaccinated too,” Dial-Omedo added.
Because of the risk of COVID-19, no sick kids can go to the day care right now, Dial-Omedo added. Parents will wear masks when they come in and can use their phone to scan and log the kids in if they do not wish to use the day care’s equipment.
“I’ll sanitize everything,” Dial-Omedo said.
Toys will be sanitized at the end of the day and other items will be washed in the dishwasher.
