Tillamook County Pioneer Museum welcomes another member to its staff, Peyton Tracy, who will serve as the museum’s assistant director and collections manager.
“I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to Oregon and joining such an exciting organization,” Tracy said. “The wealth of history held within the collections is impressive and important, and the dedication of both the staff here at TCPM and the community for this institution is infectious! Both are tremendous strengths of this organization that I’m both deeply grateful for and hope to encourage. I’m honored to be able to join and serve this community and act as a steward for its history.”
Tracy, 28, graduated from Willamette University with a Bachelors of Arts in history, specializing in western history. Afterwards, she moved to central New York to earn her Masters in Museum Studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program at SUNY Oneonta, one of the oldest programs of its kind in the nation.
She began her career as the registrar at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and spent three years there, bookending her experience with the 2016 induction of Ken Griffey Jr. and the 2019 Edgar Martinez—both Seattle Mariners she grew up watching play in her hometown. She then transitioned into a part-time project manager position for a museum-consulting firm, Frank and Glory.
In her new role in Tillamook, Tracy hopes to continue the hard work of past museum staff and provide ongoing care and management of the vast collection held at the museum. She is also particularly excited to continue to preserve this community’s history by improving access to the collections here.
“My favorite part of working in museums is seeing a visitor connect with something in our exhibits or in our collection. I love hearing why an object or photo means something to them and hearing their stories, which I think are just as important as the stories held within the artifacts. I hope to give folks more opportunities to find those connections at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum.”
Tracy can be reached by email at exhibits@tcpm.org or by phone at 503-842-4553.
About the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
Founded in 1935 by Tillamook Oregon pioneers, the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum offers 19 display areas that focus on the history of the North Oregon Coast. The museum’s mission is to preserve and interpret the Cultural Heritage of the North Oregon Coast and to foster appreciation and respect of the North Oregon Coast's environment. The current collection includes 55,000 items and 20,000 photographs ranging from prehistoric specimens to modern day.
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can use the research library by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.