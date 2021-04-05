Pacific City will have a new retail candy and ice cream store this summer: Pacific Coast Candy. The family-run shop opens May 1.
Leslie and John Batdorf own the business. John is in the banking industry while Leslie works in the medical field.
When the couple bought their house in Pacific City five years ago, Leslie said one of the first things they noticed was there was not a designated candy store in the area.
“We were talking about it for five years and all of a sudden, everything was falling into place,” Leslie said of starting the business. “We found a spot and we’re doing it.”
Leslie added that they want the shop to be an experience for those who come into the shop. The shop will offer bulk candy, salt-water taffy, retro candy and chocolates.
“We’ll be serving Tillamook ice cream in homemade waffle cones as well,” Leslie said.
During the slow season, the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday – Monday. During high season, it will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We’re excited to add to the community,” Leslie said. “Pacific City’s doing a lot of restorations and changes and we’re excited to be a part of that and be a part of a great community.”
The shop is located in the Village shops at 34950 Brooten Rd in Pacific City. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PacificCoastCandy/
and Instagram @pacific_coast_candy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.