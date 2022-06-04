Cheese War, a new book from Oregon State University Press, describes a multi-year fight in the 1960s that split Tillamook County’s dairy farmers and led to improvements in the structure of Tillamook County Creamery Association as well as the Oregon dairy industry. Cheese War also notes County Creamery’s purchase of a closed Wisconsin cheese factory in 2021.
Cheese War has been called “part memoir, part legal thriller” and is co-authored by Marilyn Milne and Linda Kirk, who witnessed the fight as farm children. The deeply researched book explains the factors behind the war and how it unfolded. The book also describes some of the leaders of both sides of the issues as well as farm life 60 years ago. The authors will read from the book and sell copies on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. in the conference room of the Port of Tillamook Bay. The public is welcome.
Longtime Tillamook residents may recall the events of the fight. Cheese War provides perspective and tells some of the stories of that difficult time. The book’s epilogue describes modern farming techniques, changes in the industry and County Creamery’s expansion into a $1 billion privately owned cooperative. The book also provides details on County Creamery’s $4 million purchase of a closed Foremost cheese factory in Chilton, Wisconsin. The limited liability company named as the purchaser is Tillamook Wisconsin. The 117-acre factory is north of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The book will also be available through the Tillamook County Library system and Cloud and Leaf Bookstore in Manzanita.
For more information on Cheese War, visit https://osupress.oregonstate.edu/book/cheese-war and https://cheesewar.info/.
