Netarts Pancake & Burnt Sausage Breakfast Aug. 31

A local tradition for the past 40 years, the Pancake and Burnt Sausage is coming.
The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Netarts Fire Hall, located at 1235 Fifth Street Loop.
Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for children. The fundraiser aims to generate money from new water and rope rescue team equipment as well as to further education for the department’s volunteers.
The volunteers will be serving during the event.
Organizers said they appreciate the wonderful community support for this long-standing event.
