The first of the semi-annual Pancake and Burnt Sausage Breakfasts hosted by Netarts-Oceanside Volunteer Firefighters Association has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns and an order from the governor suspending large gatherings for a month. The event had been scheduled for March 28.
The fire district issued the following statement:
Due to the recent information regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and to keep in line with the Governor's request to limit all large gatherings, the Netarts Oceanside Volunteer Firefighters Association will be canceling the first of our semi-annual Pancake & Burnt Sausage Breakfasts being held at the Oceanside Community Center on March 28th, 2020.
We apologize for any inconvenience that this may incur but feel this is the prudent thing to do regarding the safety of our firefighters and the community.
This fundraising event is a main source of revenue for our Water & Rope Rescue teams for continuing education and vital equipment. We want to thank everyone that has sent in donations to this point and if you haven’t done so already, we ask that you please consider further donating to assist us with fully funding this valuable group.
If you would still like to donate to our cause, please visit our website at https://netartsoceansidefire.org/ and click on the “Donate Now” button on the bottom of the page. Lastly, the best way to prevent getting sick is to wash your hands thoroughly and often, covering coughs, avoid touching your face and staying home if you are sick.
For more information on the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19) information, we encourage you to visit the Oregon Health Authority website, www.oregon/gov/oha. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please feel free to contact us at 503-842-5900.Thank you
