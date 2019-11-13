Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS is embarking on a new pottery experience this fall with a multiple day event culminating in a Raku firing on the beach.
Explore naturally occurring clay in the area, shape nature inspired art, and experiment with the ancient art of Raku firing. Local experts will lead participants in creating a nature inspired masterpiece on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Anyone that is interested can also join on Saturday, Nov. 23 as some of the pieces are fired using tradition Raku techniques on the beach starting at 10 a.m.
Pieces created for this class will not be suitable for use with food. Art created at the event will need to be dried and fired. WEBS and the instructor will handle this process. Participants are invited to join an optional event to fire their pieces on the beach on Nov. 23, but this is not required to join the main event on Nov. 16.
Space is open to participants 12 years old and older (minors must be accompanied by an adult) and is limited to 20 participants.
Raku Pottery: Raku generally refers to a type of low-firing process that was inspired by traditional Japanese Raku firing. This produces an intense reduction atmosphere which affects the colors in glazes and clay bodies. The drastic thermal shock also produces cracking—known as crackling since it is deliberate.
This event is free and open to the public. Tax deductible donations help WEBS to keep these types of programs possible.
Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pottery-on-the-bay-registration-8071310607
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.