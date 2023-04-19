Let’s clean up for the future this Earth Day! Join SOLVE and Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS for the Spring Cleanup Between the Capes on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm. This year, there are two places to check in and pick up supplies. Meet at Netarts Bay Boat Ramp (2065 Netarts Boat Basin Road, Netarts, OR) or Oceanside Surf Co (1505 Pacific Ave, Oceanside, OR 97134).
Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS has been a longtime coordinator of this local cleanup with several great partners, including Tillamook County Parks Department, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, and Oregon State Parks. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS members and our partners have been working with SOLVE to host cleanups in the area from Cape Lookout to Cape Meares to Bay Ocean for over a decade. This year, Current Cafe and Oceanside Surf Co. are joining the fun! We will have a second check-in table next to Oceanside Surf Co. Join us this year to help continue this long legacy of stewardship for our bay and ocean.
This beach cleanup is family-friendly! Whether you are up for getting muddy, hiking to more remote spots, or looking to share your love for our coast and the value of volunteering with your family – we have a spot for you! We recommend bringing a bucket, work gloves, and gear to keep you comfortable outdoors. If needed, bags and gloves are available free of charge to all volunteers and trash grabbers will be available to borrow.
Remember our ocean shores can be dangerous. Avoid logs in the water. Keep your distance from marine mammals, and never turn your back on the ocean! If you find any hazardous material, please alert your Beach Captain at the check-in table. Bring a buddy, stay safe, and have fun!
WEBS and Partners hope to see you in Netarts, but if that is too far away, remember SOLVE supports numerous check-in sites across the state. Volunteers are encouraged to register at their favorite beach or riverside location by visiting solveoregon.org.
The Friends of Netarts WEBS Facebook event link for this beach cleanup is here: https://fb.me/e/284U2Gu0S - help us spread the word to friends and family!
When: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Advanced Registration Recommended: Pre-registration will speed up event check-in! Save time and get out on the beach faster by registering ahead of time.
What to Bring: You are encouraged to bring your own reusable bucket/bag, gloves, and water bottle to help reduce plastic waste. If you happen to forget, SOLVE will provide bags and gloves.
If you bring personal belongings please bring a backpack so you can pick up trash hands-free. Dress for the weather, wear closed-toed shoes, and long pants. Be prepared for the variable Oregon coast weather. Also bring your cell phone, and a filled reusable water bottle.
What’s Provided: SOLVE will provide all instructions, disposal, recycled trash bags, and disposable work gloves.
Accessibility: This event will take place mostly on sandy beaches with some opportunities in rocky areas.
Youth Volunteers: This event welcomes chaperoned youth of all ages, and unchaperoned youth 16 and older.
WEBS and partners are hosting this event as part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Led by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more about Explore Nature at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.
Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS (Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea) is a non-profit organization dedicated to sustaining the Netarts Bay area through education and stewardship. Stay connected with WEBS via Facebook, Eventbrite, and their website at www.netartsbaywebs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.