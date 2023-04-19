Sunrise over Netarts Bay

Netarts Bay

 Contributed photo

Let’s clean up for the future this Earth Day! Join SOLVE and Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS for the Spring Cleanup Between the Capes on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm. This year, there are two places to check in and pick up supplies. Meet at Netarts Bay Boat Ramp (2065 Netarts Boat Basin Road, Netarts, OR) or Oceanside Surf Co (1505 Pacific Ave, Oceanside, OR 97134).

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS has been a longtime coordinator of this local cleanup with several great partners, including Tillamook County Parks Department, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, and Oregon State Parks. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS members and our partners have been working with SOLVE to host cleanups in the area from Cape Lookout to Cape Meares to Bay Ocean for over a decade. This year, Current Cafe and Oceanside Surf Co. are joining the fun! We will have a second check-in table next to Oceanside Surf Co. Join us this year to help continue this long legacy of stewardship for our bay and ocean.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted: