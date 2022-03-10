Every kindergartner would have the chance to learn to ride a bike in school
Cloverdale, OR (3/10/2022) Kindergartners at Nestucca Valley School District may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.
All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Nestucca Valley School District. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are already 515 schools in 50 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.
Superintendent, Misty Wharton, who applied for the program said: ” As a school district we have committed to the practice of teaching all of our students how to bicycle safely. We have worked with American Ramp Company to design a bicycle playground and pump track that will be installed next year. Also, over the course of the next year we will be building some MT. Biking trails on our K8 campus. When we couple these facility resources with the All Kids Bike programming/curriculum, we will be able to promote bicycling as a life long wellness activity to all of our kids beginning at the Prek and K age. Not only will our students know how to bike, they will know how to do it safely and hopefully we will inspire the future generation to be "bikers" benefitting their health and our planet.”
The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit: https://support.allkidsbike.org/nestucca-valley-school-district
About Strider Education Foundation and All Kids Bike
All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.
Strider Education Foundation/All Kids Bike
2221 North Plaza Drive
Rapid City, SD 57702
605-956-3877
