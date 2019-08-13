Registration for returning students to NVES (grades K-6) will be by mail again this year. Packets will be mailed the week of August 26. Please complete the forms and sent the papers with your child on the first day of school (September 3, for Grades 1-6). Kindergarten students will start Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Registration for new students new to the area will be the week of August 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elementary School office.
